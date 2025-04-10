Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Reduces Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA decreased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 233,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 35,159 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 397,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Raymond James set a $14.00 target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

PEB opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.56. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $16.06. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.45, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -9.30%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

