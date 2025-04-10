Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Reduces Stock Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA cut its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,801 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 255,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,219,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,265,000 after purchasing an additional 656,890 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease Price Performance

GNL opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.61. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $9.11.

Global Net Lease Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,629,073 shares in the company, valued at $12,951,130.35. This represents a 10.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp upgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GNL

Global Net Lease Profile

(Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.