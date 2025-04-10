Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Sells 1,600 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA cut its holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in JOYY were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YY. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in JOYY in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of JOYY by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in JOYY by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YY opened at $38.14 on Thursday. JOYY Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $55.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This is a boost from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is -120.00%.

YY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on JOYY in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

