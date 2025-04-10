Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Sells 694 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA cut its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 72,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $53.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $64.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $1.32. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 8.21%. Research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $610,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,041,982. This trade represents a 13.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BHF shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $52.00 target price on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

