Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Trims Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA decreased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter worth $1,117,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 10.4 %

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $33.45 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $79.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.86 and a 200 day moving average of $41.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advance Auto Parts

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. acquired 14,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.15 per share, with a total value of $499,956.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,490.50. This trade represents a 75.35 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shane M. Okelly bought 1,500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $55,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,737,021.59. The trade was a 0.83 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

