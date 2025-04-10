Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $34.97 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 260,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,169 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $34,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.01.

NVIDIA Stock Up 18.7 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $114.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

