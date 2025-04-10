Promising Green Energy Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 7th

Darling Ingredients, Mercer International, and Richardson Electronics are the three Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares in companies that produce or support renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, and geothermal power, instead of relying on fossil fuels. They represent a growing sector of the market focused on sustainability, environmental responsibility, and reducing carbon footprints. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

DAR traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,328,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,740. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $48.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.05. The company had a trading volume of 187,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,483. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.58. Mercer International has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $337.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Shares of RELL traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 42,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,324. Richardson Electronics has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $15.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.27. The firm has a market cap of $135.37 million, a P/E ratio of 313.27, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89.

