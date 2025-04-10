Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.83 and traded as high as $12.00. Provident Bancorp shares last traded at $11.23, with a volume of 41,747 shares trading hands.

Provident Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.77 million, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.30.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.24. Provident Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 7.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Bancorp

About Provident Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVBC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Provident Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

