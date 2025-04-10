Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.83 and traded as high as $12.00. Provident Bancorp shares last traded at $11.23, with a volume of 41,747 shares trading hands.
Provident Bancorp Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.77 million, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.30.
Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.24. Provident Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 7.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Bancorp
About Provident Bancorp
Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Provident Bancorp
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Quantum Computing: The $6.5 Billion Opportunity You Can’t Ignore
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Are Tariffs Threatening Disney’s Comeback Story?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Is Alphabet a Generational Buying Opportunity at These Levels?
Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.