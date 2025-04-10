Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,070 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QLYS. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Qualys by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on QLYS. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Qualys from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.36.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total value of $995,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,994,292.48. This represents a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.66, for a total value of $123,180.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,700,119.70. This represents a 1.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,122 shares of company stock valued at $3,484,692. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Up 9.1 %

Qualys stock opened at $125.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.15. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.61 and a 12 month high of $174.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.16). Qualys had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 38.52%. On average, analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qualys

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.