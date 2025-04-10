Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $13,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 64,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,874,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of RL stock opened at $208.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.48. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $155.96 and a 12 month high of $289.33.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 30.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on RL. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $332.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ralph Lauren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.43.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

