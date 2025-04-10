Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Revvity were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Revvity by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Revvity by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Revvity by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Revvity by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Revvity by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on RVTY. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Revvity from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Revvity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Revvity from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Revvity in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revvity

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 15,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $1,922,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,782. The trade was a 31.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Stock Performance

NYSE RVTY opened at $101.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Revvity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.61 and a 1-year high of $129.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.30 and a 200-day moving average of $115.59.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 9.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.67%.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

