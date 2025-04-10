Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROKU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,249,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,597,000 after purchasing an additional 185,676 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,661,000 after buying an additional 34,898 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 506,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,642,000 after buying an additional 314,931 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 490,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,471,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Roku by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 293,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after acquiring an additional 51,172 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROKU has been the topic of several analyst reports. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Roku in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Sunday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,225. This trade represents a 1.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,906 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $153,166.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,092.16. The trade was a 20.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,905 shares of company stock worth $8,632,306. 13.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of ROKU opened at $63.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.29 and a 200-day moving average of $76.79. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.75 and a beta of 2.17. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.33 and a 1 year high of $104.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. Roku had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Roku

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.