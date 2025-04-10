Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the third quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Samsara by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Samsara by 39.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Samsara by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Samsara alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IOT shares. Raymond James started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Samsara from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Samsara from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of IOT opened at $39.49 on Thursday. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $27.14 and a one year high of $61.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.02 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $487,236.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,839,991.28. The trade was a 2.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 81,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $3,521,662.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,656,537.35. The trade was a 38.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,484,276 shares of company stock worth $64,741,770. 60.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Samsara Company Profile

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.