Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Stock Holdings Raised by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,560 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,212,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 93.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,271,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,235,000 after purchasing an additional 615,591 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 133.6% during the fourth quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 365,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 209,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $5,713,000. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $4,921,000. 66.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $27.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 61.93 and a beta of 0.96. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $39.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.02.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 302.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

