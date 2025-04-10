Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 2,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $124.00 to $103.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.22.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $112.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $94.68 and a 1-year high of $156.34. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.58.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 20.58%.

Insider Activity

In other Science Applications International news, Director Milford W. Mcguirt acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.58 per share, for a total transaction of $55,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,841 shares in the company, valued at $756,477.78. The trade was a 7.89 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn B. Handlon acquired 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,237.76. The trade was a 6.05 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,045 shares of company stock worth $339,935. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Further Reading

