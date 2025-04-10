Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:HARD) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:HARD – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $135,000.

Get Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of HARD opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.53. Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $33.65.

Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

The Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF (HARD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed ETF that targets futures contracts on hard commodities, making use of long\u002Fshort models, anticipated to perform positivelyduring inflationary periods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HARD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:HARD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.