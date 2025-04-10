SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. SinglePoint shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 218,062 shares.

SinglePoint Trading Down 5.1 %

The company has a market cap of $124,568.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

About SinglePoint

(Get Free Report)

SinglePoint Inc focuses on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications in the United States. The company offers solar and air purification services; and solar installation and brokerage services. It also operates as an online store; supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture; and offers automotive technology solutions for vehicle repairs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SinglePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SinglePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.