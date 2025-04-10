Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.58 and a twelve month high of $23.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.39.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.07 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 6.99%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 90.64%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Stories

