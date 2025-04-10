Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 231,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,105 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Smart Sand were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SND. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Smart Sand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Smart Sand by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 109,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 27,664 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Smart Sand Trading Up 12.3 %

NASDAQ SND opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Smart Sand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.04 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.27.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $91.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Smart Sand, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smart Sand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac and industrial sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides proppant logistics services; and wellsite storage solutions through SmartSystems products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.