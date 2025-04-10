SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,031,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,153,000 after purchasing an additional 89,770 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,864,000 after purchasing an additional 22,177 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,888,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 787,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,640,000 after purchasing an additional 160,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 685,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,746,000 after purchasing an additional 94,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPXC opened at $135.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $183.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.19.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPXC. UBS Group reduced their target price on SPX Technologies from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.75.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

