STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Major Shareholder Purchases $2,155,022.94 in Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 138,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $2,155,022.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,332,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,116,641.04. This represents a 1.05 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Broadwood Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 4th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 497,631 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $7,917,309.21.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 31,780 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $553,925.40.

On Monday, March 31st, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 22,189 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.46 per share, with a total value of $387,419.94.

On Thursday, March 27th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 3,620 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.48 per share, with a total value of $63,277.60.

On Tuesday, March 25th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 34,296 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $598,122.24.

On Thursday, March 20th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 108,720 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,952,611.20.

On Tuesday, March 18th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 93,124 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $1,633,394.96.

On Monday, March 3rd, Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 249,503 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.64 per share, for a total transaction of $4,151,729.92.

On Thursday, February 27th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 259,316 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $4,421,337.80.

On Friday, February 14th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 36,532 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $565,880.68.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $15.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $782.79 million, a PE ratio of -38.71 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.22. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $51.81.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 4,086.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 14,301 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair cut shares of STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BTIG Research cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

