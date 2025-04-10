Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,118 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000.
Summit Materials Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $52.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.13. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.64 and a 1 year high of $54.07.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Summit Materials Profile
Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.
