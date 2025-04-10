Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.31 and traded as low as $12.44. Telenor ASA shares last traded at $12.97, with a volume of 159,058 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Telenor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.
Telenor ASA Trading Up 1.4 %
Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 24.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Telenor ASA Company Profile
Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.
