Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.31 and traded as low as $12.44. Telenor ASA shares last traded at $12.97, with a volume of 159,058 shares changing hands.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Telenor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.44.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 24.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.

