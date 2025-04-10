Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.30 and traded as high as $19.06. Terumo shares last traded at $19.04, with a volume of 274,642 shares changing hands.

Terumo Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 0.76.

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter.

Terumo Company Profile

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.

