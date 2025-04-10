Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,370.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average is $17.88. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $22.80.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 42.46%. Equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEVA. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

