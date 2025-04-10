Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.14 and traded as low as $1.70. Tilly’s shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 385,279 shares.

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Tilly’s from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $57.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shay Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 2,279,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,686,000 after acquiring an additional 176,478 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tilly’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,184,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,181,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,273,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

