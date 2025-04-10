Top Digital Media Stocks To Follow Today – April 7th

Alibaba Group, Adobe, and Rocket Companies are the three Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares in companies that create, distribute, or monetize digital content through platforms such as streaming services, social networks, and online publishing. These stocks reflect market investment in firms that harness digital technologies to engage audiences, deliver multimedia content, and drive new advertising models in the evolving landscape of media consumption. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $11.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.32. The company had a trading volume of 32,778,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,782,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.24. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $68.36 and a 12-month high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $10.88 on Monday, reaching $338.19. 3,316,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,343,968. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $144.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $425.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.29. Adobe has a 1-year low of $332.45 and a 1-year high of $587.75.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

NYSE:RKT traded down $1.14 on Monday, hitting $14.27. 14,229,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,156,799. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $14.14. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of -88.98 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 15.47, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.38.

