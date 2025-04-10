Top Dividend Stocks To Watch Today – April 8th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Exxon Mobil, Ford Motor, and Citigroup are the five Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies known for regularly distributing a portion of their earnings to shareholders through dividends. These stocks are popular among investors looking for income generation in addition to potential capital appreciation, and they often belong to mature, stable companies with a history of reliable payout practices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ:SQQQ traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.15. 166,271,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,357,693. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of NASDAQ TSLL traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.22. 227,073,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,336,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLL

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $1.68 on Tuesday, hitting $101.26. 14,756,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,815,815. The firm has a market cap of $439.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $98.46 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.76. 150,168,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,218,062. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $14.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on F

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

NYSE C traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $59.10. 21,921,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,174,296. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $84.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on C

Recommended Stories