Top Ecommerce Stocks To Follow Today – April 8th

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, GameStop, W.W. Grainger, BellRing Brands, Regal Rexnord, and SPS Commerce are the seven Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares issued by companies that primarily generate revenue through online transactions, representing ownership in digital marketplaces. Their performance is often influenced by trends in internet usage, technological advancements, and shifting consumer behaviors toward online shopping. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.21. The stock had a trading volume of 19,133,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,272,659. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.88. 2,988,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,540,919. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $85.32 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

NYSE GME traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,415,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,158,481. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.81. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.64 and a beta of -0.44. GameStop has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $64.83.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

GWW traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $924.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,643. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,009.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,076.14. The firm has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $874.98 and a 52-week high of $1,227.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

BellRing Brands (BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Shares of BRBR stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $70.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $80.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.26 and its 200-day moving average is $71.80.

Regal Rexnord (RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

NYSE RRX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.62. The company had a trading volume of 650,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,567. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Regal Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $185.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.44.

SPS Commerce (SPSC)

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,667. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.76. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.84 and a beta of 0.89. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $121.52 and a one year high of $218.61.

