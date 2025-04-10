Top Energy Stocks To Follow Today – April 7th

Tesla, Broadcom, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, and GE Vernova are the five Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares in companies that are primarily involved in the production, distribution, and sale of energy products such as oil, natural gas, and renewable energy sources. These stocks tend to be sensitive to fluctuations in commodity prices, global demand, and geopolitical events, reflecting their integral role in the broader energy sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $12.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $227.38. The stock had a trading volume of 119,954,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,393,829. The business’s 50 day moving average is $305.98 and its 200-day moving average is $324.24. The company has a market cap of $731.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $149.07. The stock had a trading volume of 34,241,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,696,858. The company has a market cap of $700.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $251.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.57 and a 200 day moving average of $196.43.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,763,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,752,112. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $98.59 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $439.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.16 and a 200 day moving average of $113.81.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

CVX stock traded down $4.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.84. 8,682,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,701,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. Chevron has a 1-year low of $135.37 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.25. The firm has a market cap of $244.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of NYSE:GEV traded up $5.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $276.66. 3,959,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,455,864. The firm has a market cap of $75.62 billion and a PE ratio of 50.67. GE Vernova has a fifty-two week low of $125.86 and a fifty-two week high of $447.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.98.

