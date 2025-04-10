Top Manufacturing Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 7th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Exxon Mobil, and Salesforce are the three Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks refer to shares of companies involved in converting raw materials into finished products through various production processes. These stocks are often found in sectors like automotive, electronics, and heavy machinery, and their performance can be sensitive to economic cycles, technological advances, and supply chain dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.56. The stock had a trading volume of 30,022,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,534,858. The firm has a market cap of $744.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $125.78 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.44. 17,763,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,752,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $98.59 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $440.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.81.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $240.38. 7,245,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,695,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $212.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $231.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $302.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.80.

