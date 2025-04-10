TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Holdings Boosted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $180,011,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,370,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,501,000 after acquiring an additional 789,497 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,139,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,493,000 after acquiring an additional 356,306 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,346,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,345,000 after acquiring an additional 294,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2,390.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 258,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,739,000 after acquiring an additional 248,225 shares in the last quarter.

TransUnion Stock Up 16.9 %

Shares of TRU opened at $80.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $66.07 and a 52 week high of $113.17.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 15.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

TransUnion announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRU. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $83,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,447,610.83. The trade was a 1.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Venkat Achanta sold 1,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $174,342.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,095,112.82. The trade was a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,021 shares of company stock valued at $372,751. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

