Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Trinity Capital were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,772,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,469,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,389,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,110,000 after acquiring an additional 88,698 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 76,401 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $708,000. 24.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Trinity Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Trinity Capital Stock Up 4.7 %

Trinity Capital stock opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $890.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.74. Trinity Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $16.82.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $70.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.13 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 40.73% and a return on equity of 15.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.40%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.03%.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

