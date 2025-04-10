Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWST. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience Trading Up 14.5 %

TWST stock opened at $40.27 on Thursday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $60.90. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 59.76% and a negative return on equity of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $62,131.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 132,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,514,890.90. The trade was a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Cho sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $39,776.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,538,106.35. This represents a 0.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,682 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,011 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TWST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays set a $58.00 price objective on Twist Bioscience and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.10.

Read Our Latest Report on TWST

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.