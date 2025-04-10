Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 92,067 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,055,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,067 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of HealthStream worth $97,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSTM. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HealthStream by 17,363.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 379,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,062,000 after buying an additional 377,134 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 79,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in HealthStream by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 234,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,075 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in HealthStream by 145.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 34,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

HealthStream Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of HSTM opened at $31.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $967.50 million, a PE ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.42. HealthStream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $34.24.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $74.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.55 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 5.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.031 dividend. This is a positive change from HealthStream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

