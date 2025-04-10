Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,865,366 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $97,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SolarWinds from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush lowered SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarWinds currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NYSE:SWI opened at $18.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.88. SolarWinds Co. has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.19.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

