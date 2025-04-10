Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,557,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $98,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 515.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. 46.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

SAH stock opened at $62.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.82 and a 1-year high of $76.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.43.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 19.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SAH. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

