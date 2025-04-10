Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,300,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of PRA Group worth $89,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 282.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PRA Group by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group Trading Up 11.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $713.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.52. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $28.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average of $21.17.

PRA Group Profile

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. PRA Group had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $293.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.