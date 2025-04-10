Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,205,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Gorman-Rupp worth $83,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GRC. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 40,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Gorman-Rupp Stock Performance

Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $34.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $43.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.46. The company has a market cap of $898.83 million, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Gorman-Rupp Dividend Announcement

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

