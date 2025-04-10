Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,113 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.76% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $11,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,305.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $172,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 8.2 %

VIOV opened at $77.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.16. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $102.53.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.2807 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

