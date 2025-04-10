VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 93,542 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $9,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,284,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,894,000 after buying an additional 116,833 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $542,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $244.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.05 and a 12 month high of $258.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.82.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.47% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRSN. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on VeriSign from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other news, SVP John Calys sold 447 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.75, for a total transaction of $103,592.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,735 shares in the company, valued at $5,500,586.25. This trade represents a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

