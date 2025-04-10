Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Free Report) by 2,528.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259,569 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vinci Partners Investments were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 391.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 84,040 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,562,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,377,000 after buying an additional 115,545 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vinci Partners Investments Price Performance

VINP opened at $9.52 on Thursday. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 12.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.98 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.08.

Vinci Partners Investments Cuts Dividend

About Vinci Partners Investments

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.

