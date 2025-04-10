Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,236,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,980 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vital Farms worth $84,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VITL. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Vital Farms by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 191.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Vital Farms by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Farms Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL opened at $33.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $48.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $165.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.32 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

VITL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Vital Farms from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Insider Activity

In other Vital Farms news, insider Joanne Bal sold 28,246 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $1,273,894.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,677,632.10. The trade was a 32.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Kathryn Mckeon sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $517,584.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 46,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,222.24. This trade represents a 21.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,474 shares of company stock worth $5,969,700. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

