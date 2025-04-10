Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walker & Dunlop

In related news, CEO William M. Walker acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $1,508,675.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 411,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,455,672.91. The trade was a 4.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Up 6.2 %

NYSE WD opened at $78.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.42. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.67 and a 1-year high of $118.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.28.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.18). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $341.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.82 million. As a group, analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 84.01%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

