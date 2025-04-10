Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 97,375 Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 437,793 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,375 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in SmartFinancial were worth $13,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SmartFinancial in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in SmartFinancial in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SmartFinancial in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in SmartFinancial by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in SmartFinancial in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.70.

SmartFinancial Stock Performance

Shares of SMBK opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day moving average of $32.70. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $37.72. The company has a market cap of $484.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

SmartFinancial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn bought 1,162 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.75 per share, with a total value of $40,379.50. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 96,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,595.50. This represents a 1.21 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

