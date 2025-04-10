Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,827 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.09% of monday.com worth $9,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get monday.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNDY. DA Davidson raised shares of monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on monday.com from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of monday.com in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on monday.com from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, monday.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.64.

monday.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $252.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 420.00, a P/E/G ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $270.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.45. monday.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $174.75 and a 1 year high of $342.64.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.28). monday.com had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 3.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Profile

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.