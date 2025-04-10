Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 285.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,655 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $9,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 434,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,690,000 after acquiring an additional 94,417 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 54,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 15,357 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $546,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,145,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $76.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.05.

PSTG stock opened at $44.66 on Thursday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $73.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.86.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

