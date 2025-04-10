Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 363,900 Shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,058,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 363,900 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Landsea Homes were worth $8,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Landsea Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes in the third quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Landsea Homes from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Landsea Homes in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSEA opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.20. Landsea Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $14.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46.

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

