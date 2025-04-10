Wellington Management Group LLP Buys New Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 192,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,897,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.35% of LivaNova at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 68,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 12,470 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth $1,954,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 99,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 56,580 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 177,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in LivaNova by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on LIVN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on LivaNova from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on LivaNova from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on LivaNova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.17.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $35.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $32.48 and a 12-month high of $64.48. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.05 and a beta of 0.90.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

