Wellington Management Group LLP Buys Shares of 140,792 GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 140,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,821,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.51% of GeneDx as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WGS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GeneDx by 304.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 110,666 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of GeneDx by 295.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 40,219 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in GeneDx during the third quarter worth about $325,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in GeneDx by 18.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 314,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,365,000 after buying an additional 48,735 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in GeneDx by 346.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 14,681 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WGS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on GeneDx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on GeneDx from $75.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

In related news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $130,041.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,975.76. This trade represents a 29.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total value of $87,331.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,845.12. This trade represents a 14.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,670 shares of company stock worth $7,301,418. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WGS stock opened at $97.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.40. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $115.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.64 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.32.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.66. GeneDx had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $95.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.24 million. On average, equities analysts predict that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

